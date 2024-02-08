Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Smith Douglas Homes Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Smith Douglas Homes stock opened at $27.10 on Monday. Smith Douglas Homes has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brett Allen Steele bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.

