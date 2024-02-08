SmarDex (SDEX) Price Tops $0.0138 on Exchanges

SmarDex (SDEX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 8th. SmarDex has a market cap of $99.90 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SmarDex has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SmarDex token can now be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About SmarDex

SmarDex’s launch date was March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,229,356,842 tokens. The official website for SmarDex is smardex.io. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex.

Buying and Selling SmarDex

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,229,356,841.77239 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.01385271 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $1,734,852.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

