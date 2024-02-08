SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Lifted to Outperform at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $55.00.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SkyWest currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of SKYW opened at $59.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $60.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 68.20 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.53.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.41 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.93) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SkyWest will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWest

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,432,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,955,000 after purchasing an additional 71,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,413,000 after purchasing an additional 251,492 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,448,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,002,000 after purchasing an additional 60,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,472,000 after purchasing an additional 306,987 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,384,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,363,000 after purchasing an additional 138,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

