Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, February 12th (NYSEARCA:CYA)

Shares of Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CYA – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, February 12th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, February 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, February 12th.

Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF Stock Down 11.4 %

Shares of CYA opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF (CYA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in US fixed income and income generating ETFs, while investing in derivatives to hedge tail risk. CYA was launched on Sep 13, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

