Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Upgraded by B. Riley to Buy

B. Riley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $90.00 target price on the semiconductor producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $64.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.43.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $66.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.75. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $95.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 183.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.