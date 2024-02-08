Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Upgraded by B. Riley to Buy

B. Riley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $90.00 target price on the semiconductor producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $64.00.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.43.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Silicon Motion Technology
Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance
Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.95%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 183.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.
Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.
