Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

SILC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Silicom from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Silicom from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Silicom stock opened at $15.77 on Monday. Silicom has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $40.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.46. The company has a market cap of $106.61 million, a P/E ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter. Silicom had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Silicom by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silicom by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 665,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,380,000 after buying an additional 63,070 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Silicom by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 591,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after buying an additional 14,605 shares during the period. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Silicom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,769,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silicom by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

