SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of SIF stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.53. SIFCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $24.63 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:SIF Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned 0.94% of SIFCO Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

