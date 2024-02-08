Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 238 ($2.98) to GBX 250 ($3.13) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 277.50 ($3.48).
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SBRY
J Sainsbury Price Performance
J Sainsbury Company Profile
J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than J Sainsbury
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- What are specialty REITs? How to invest in them
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Miso Robotics stock: Is an IPO coming soon?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.