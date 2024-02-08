Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 238 ($2.98) to GBX 250 ($3.13) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 277.50 ($3.48).

LON SBRY opened at GBX 258.90 ($3.25) on Monday. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of GBX 243.80 ($3.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 311.16 ($3.90). The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.13. The stock has a market cap of £6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,630.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 289.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 274.15.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

