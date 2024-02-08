Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 399 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU stock traded up $8.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $652.15. The company had a trading volume of 240,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $384.05 and a one year high of $654.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $612.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $553.18.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.67.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

