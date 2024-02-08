Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 285.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,084 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Evercore ISI started coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.62.

NIKE Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,305,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,811,886. The company has a market capitalization of $157.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.48. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

