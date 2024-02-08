Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Purchases 53 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 38.9% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $28.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $431.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,615,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,205. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $436.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $136.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.22.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

