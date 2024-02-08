Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Acquires 225 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,485 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.15.

Target Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $148.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,166. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $177.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.91 and a 200 day moving average of $127.25. The stock has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

