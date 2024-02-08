Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 209 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,141,000 after purchasing an additional 466,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,149,000 after acquiring an additional 93,018 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Clorox by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Clorox by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,800,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,675,000 after acquiring an additional 119,164 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.64.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.69. The company had a trading volume of 19,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,183. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.82 and its 200-day moving average is $141.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 761.92%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

