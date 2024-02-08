Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 40.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Welltower by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $220,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WELL. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.79.

WELL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.60. 48,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,044. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.79. The company has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.75, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

