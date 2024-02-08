Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FDX

FedEx Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $240.80. 522,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,212. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $190.83 and a 12-month high of $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.86%.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.