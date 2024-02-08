Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 135 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.22. 1,360,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,842,450. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $158.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.82. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.