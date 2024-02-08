Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,126 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 50,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 155,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.66. The stock had a trading volume of 585,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,835. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day moving average of $58.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

