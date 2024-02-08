Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $499,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.9% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Charles Schwab by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,300,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,517 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,317,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,706,000 after purchasing an additional 101,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 199,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,159 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $62.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,412,136. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $81.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.49 and a 200-day moving average of $60.12.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

