Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $283,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $188.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,927,021. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.19 and a 1 year high of $193.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.59.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

