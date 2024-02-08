Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in International Paper by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.15. 1,033,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,387,888. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average is $35.13. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 225.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

