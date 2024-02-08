Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 84.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 103.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDY. StockNews.com cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of RDY opened at $73.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average of $68.21. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

