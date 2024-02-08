Scotiabank Boosts Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target to $28.00

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $26.50 to $28.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BBU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE BBU opened at $23.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average is $17.07.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $5.67. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 6.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.85%.

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $327,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,368,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,010,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 5,732,783 shares of company stock valued at $12,598,396 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.2% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 237,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

