Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $76.90 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $77.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day moving average is $73.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.