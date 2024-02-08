Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Insider Jubran N. Tanious Sells 10,000 Shares

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) insider Jubran N. Tanious sold 10,000 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $184,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jubran N. Tanious also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 24th, Jubran N. Tanious sold 10,000 shares of Savers Value Village stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00.

Savers Value Village Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SVV opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Savers Value Village ( NYSE:SVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $392.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.61 million. Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 2.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SVV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savers Value Village

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Savers Value Village by 5,798.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

