Saputo (SAPIF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th.

Saputo Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPIF opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.47. Saputo has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $28.03.

Get Saputo alerts:

About Saputo

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.