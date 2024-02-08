Saputo (SAPIF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th.
Saputo Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPIF opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.47. Saputo has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $28.03.
About Saputo
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Saputo
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- How to use options to collect rent on stocks without owning them
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Are these frigid Dow stocks in for a longer winter?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Can financial, healthcare, energy stocks rise as rates stay high?
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.