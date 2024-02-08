Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $526.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $484.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.87% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Saia from $498.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $450.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.50.

SAIA opened at $536.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.58. Saia has a 12 month low of $244.69 and a 12 month high of $556.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $440.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.29.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Saia will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.92, for a total transaction of $935,851.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,049.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.92, for a total transaction of $935,851.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,049.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,113 shares of company stock valued at $6,476,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the third quarter worth about $45,000.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

