Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Raised to $575.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Benchmark from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Saia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $457.50.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $536.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $440.45 and a 200 day moving average of $418.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.58. Saia has a 1-year low of $244.69 and a 1-year high of $556.94.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Saia will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total transaction of $4,000,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,743 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.92, for a total transaction of $935,851.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,049.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,113 shares of company stock worth $6,476,700. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Saia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Saia by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 56.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

