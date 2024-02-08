Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.78

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 73051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

RSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.

The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 30,101 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 356,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 68,255 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

