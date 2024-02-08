RPG Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,408 shares during the quarter. Fortinet comprises about 2.2% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $11,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 133,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 27.7% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 104,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 9.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $1,318,772.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $244,754.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,410. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.18. 4,683,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,654,090. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 791.78% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lowered Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

