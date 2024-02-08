RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,946 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $219.86. 959,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,012. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.10. The company has a market cap of $126.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.