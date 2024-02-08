RPG Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie downgraded Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.73.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $2.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.82. 23,851,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,007,402. The firm has a market cap of $179.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $109.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.55.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

