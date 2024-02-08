RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $8.83 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,725 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan comprises about 1.6% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,257,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,454,887. The company has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average of $38.78. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $44.70.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

