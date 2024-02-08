RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.85 Million Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $6,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 513.7% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 836,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,773,000 after purchasing an additional 700,210 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,479,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 226.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 581,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,151,000 after purchasing an additional 403,076 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 21.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,556,000 after purchasing an additional 269,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth approximately $24,857,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYBR stock traded up $14.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $257.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,369. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $120.11 and a 1 year high of $274.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.00 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CYBR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.65.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

