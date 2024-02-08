RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $10.03 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,751 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 1.8% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,588,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,217,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35. The firm has a market cap of $134.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COP

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.