RPG Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,329 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 8,037 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 3.0% in the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.9% in the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $2,128,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,543,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $2,128,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,543,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,393,178 shares of company stock valued at $366,680,675 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.64.

CRM stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $290.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,239,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,739. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.65 and a 52-week high of $293.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.64.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

