RPG Investment Advisory LLC Buys 13,469 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UGI by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,154,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,976,000 after buying an additional 1,150,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UGI by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,140,000 after buying an additional 1,141,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in UGI by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,567,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,628,000 after buying an additional 974,540 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $203,745,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UGI by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,477,000 after buying an additional 119,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

UGI Price Performance

Shares of UGI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.40. The company had a trading volume of 860,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,565. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.18. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. UGI had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -68.18%.

UGI Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.