RPG Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 78.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,435,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 19.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,014 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at about $176,499,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,280,000 after buying an additional 674,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,713,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,956,000 after buying an additional 527,200 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays cut shares of Snowflake from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.78.

Snowflake Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:SNOW traded up $4.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $222.98. 4,574,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,230,257. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.43. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.56 and a 1 year high of $226.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,922.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,040,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $247,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 658,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,535,487.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,922.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,040,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,276 shares of company stock worth $107,616,302 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.