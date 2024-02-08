Royal Bank of Canada Trims Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Target Price to $180.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $212.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on QLYS. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.08.

Get Qualys alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Qualys

Qualys Stock Down 4.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

QLYS traded down $8.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,590. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.67. Qualys has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $206.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 0.54.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total value of $203,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,892,001.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $191,523.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,395,445.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total value of $203,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,892,001.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,753. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $612,751,000 after buying an additional 185,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,739,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $570,532,000 after acquiring an additional 45,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Qualys by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,386,000 after acquiring an additional 24,307 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Qualys by 5.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,137,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,466,000 after acquiring an additional 54,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Qualys by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,416,000 after acquiring an additional 62,384 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualys

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.