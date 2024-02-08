Royal Bank of Canada Raises Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $190.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.95.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $152.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $174.07. The stock has a market cap of $287.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.65.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,303,688,000 after acquiring an additional 458,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,761,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,995 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,886,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,332 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,705,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,828,537,000 after purchasing an additional 569,850 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

