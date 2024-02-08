Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.70.

NYSE SDHC opened at $27.10 on Monday. Smith Douglas Homes has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $27.29.

In related news, insider Brett Allen Steele purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.

