Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Price Target to $200.00

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $192.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CBOE. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Argus cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $183.78.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $184.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 95.24 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.80.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

