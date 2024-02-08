Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ RMCF opened at $4.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.09. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $5.99.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 14.88%.

Insider Transactions at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 7,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $30,397.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 945,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders bought a total of 92,796 shares of company stock worth $380,221 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

