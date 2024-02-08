Reviewing Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) and Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) and Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Worthington Steel and Haynes International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Worthington Steel alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worthington Steel 0 0 1 0 3.00 Haynes International 0 1 2 0 2.67

Worthington Steel presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.72%. Haynes International has a consensus target price of $63.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.44%. Given Haynes International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Haynes International is more favorable than Worthington Steel.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worthington Steel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Haynes International $589.96 million 1.29 $41.97 million $3.26 18.25

This table compares Worthington Steel and Haynes International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Haynes International has higher revenue and earnings than Worthington Steel.

Profitability

This table compares Worthington Steel and Haynes International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worthington Steel N/A N/A N/A Haynes International 6.94% 9.89% 6.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.1% of Haynes International shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Haynes International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Haynes International beats Worthington Steel on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worthington Steel

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Steel, Inc. operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy. Worthington Steel, Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About Haynes International

(Get Free Report)

Haynes International, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment. It also provides corrosion-resistant alloys used in various applications, including chemical processing, power plant emissions control, and hazardous waste treatment. In addition, its products also have applications in flue-gas desulfurization, oil and gas, waste incineration, industrial heat treating, automotive, thermocouples, sensors and instrumentation, biopharmaceuticals, solar, and nuclear fuel. Further, the company produces its products in various forms, such as seamless and welded tubulars, slab, bar, billet, and wire. Additionally, it sells its products primarily through direct sales organizations, and network of independent distributors and sales agents. Haynes International, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Kokomo, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.