Reviewing Exlites Holdings International (OTCMKTS:EXHI) and AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) and Exlites Holdings International (OTCMKTS:EXHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

AudioCodes has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exlites Holdings International has a beta of -1.97, indicating that its stock price is 297% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AudioCodes and Exlites Holdings International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AudioCodes $275.09 million 1.57 $28.47 million $0.39 35.00 Exlites Holdings International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AudioCodes has higher revenue and earnings than Exlites Holdings International.

51.7% of AudioCodes shares are held by institutional investors. 48.8% of AudioCodes shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Exlites Holdings International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AudioCodes and Exlites Holdings International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AudioCodes 5.04% 8.21% 4.73% Exlites Holdings International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AudioCodes and Exlites Holdings International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AudioCodes 2 0 1 0 1.67 Exlites Holdings International 0 0 0 0 N/A

AudioCodes presently has a consensus price target of $12.38, indicating a potential downside of 9.34%. Given AudioCodes’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe AudioCodes is more favorable than Exlites Holdings International.

Summary

AudioCodes beats Exlites Holdings International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AudioCodes

(Get Free Report)

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services. The company also offers One Voice Operations Center, a voice network management solution; Device Manager for administering business phones and meeting room solutions; AudioCodes Routing Manager for handling call routing in VoIP networks; and User Management Pack 365 simplifies user lifecycle and identity management across Microsoft Teams and Skype for Business deployments. In addition, it provides AudioCodes Live for Microsoft Teams, a portfolio of managed services for simplifying Teams adoption; appliances for Microsoft Skype/Teams for Business such as survivable branch appliances, CCE, and CloudBond 365; and a range of value-added voice applications comprising SmartTAP, Voca, VoiceAI Connect, and Meeting Insights. Further, the company offers managed services; and AudioCodes Live Cloud, a Microsoft Teams software as a service solution that enables service providers to offer their business customers a seamless migration to Microsoft Teams. It primarily markets and sells its products through a direct sales force and sales representatives to original equipment manufacturers, network equipment providers, and systems integrators and distributors in the telecommunications and networking industries. The company primarily operates in the Americas, Europe, the Far East, and Israel. AudioCodes Ltd. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

About Exlites Holdings International

(Get Free Report)

Exlites Holdings International, Inc. manufactures and distributes medical products. The company distributes and manufactures therapeutic pain, exercise, weight loss, and DVT prevention systems for use by patients. It sells proprietary patented and patent pending health care products, such as deep vein thrombosis units, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation units, electronic muscle stimulation units, various bracing products, and other medical and consumer healthcare products. The company also focuses on electric vehicle range extenders. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.