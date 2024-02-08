RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

RenaissanceRe has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. RenaissanceRe has a payout ratio of 4.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RenaissanceRe to earn $34.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

NYSE RNR opened at $232.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.31. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $174.22 and a twelve month high of $235.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $3.64. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 28.04%. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 33.98 EPS for the current year.

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,251,071. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total value of $209,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,817,863.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $171,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,699 shares in the company, valued at $18,251,071. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth about $121,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNR. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.90.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

