Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Stock Down 10.8 %
Remark stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. Remark has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remark
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Remark
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- What are specialty REITs? How to invest in them
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Miso Robotics stock: Is an IPO coming soon?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.