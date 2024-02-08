Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Stock Down 10.8 %

Remark stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. Remark has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remark

About Remark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARK. Cannell & Co. increased its stake in shares of Remark by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 97,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in Remark by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,411,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Remark by 36.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 131,348 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Remark during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Remark in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 8.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

