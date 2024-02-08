Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance
RGLS opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.47. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $2.14.
Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics
Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Regulus Therapeutics
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- What are specialty REITs? How to invest in them
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Miso Robotics stock: Is an IPO coming soon?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.