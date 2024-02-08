Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

RGLS opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.47. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $2.14.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38,529 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,922,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 716,000 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 38,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

