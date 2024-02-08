Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Regal Rexnord updated its FY24 guidance to $9.75-10.55 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.750-10.550 EPS.

Shares of RRX stock traded up $8.18 on Thursday, reaching $148.94. 846,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,147. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.58. Regal Rexnord has a 12-month low of $97.18 and a 12-month high of $166.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -777.78%.

RRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $978,777,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $793,975,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 2.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,902,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,722,000 after purchasing an additional 53,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,060,000 after purchasing an additional 17,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 0.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,157,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

