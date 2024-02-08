Redrow (LON:RDW) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 643 ($8.06) target price on the stock.

Redrow Price Performance

Shares of RDW stock traded down GBX 4.12 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 684.38 ($8.58). 4,042,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,709. Redrow has a twelve month low of GBX 423.63 ($5.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 700 ($8.78). The firm has a market cap of £2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 592 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 528.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Redrow Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Redrow’s payout ratio is 3,296.70%.

Insider Activity at Redrow

About Redrow

In related news, insider Richard Akers bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.27) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($62,680.21). In other news, insider Barbara Richmond sold 1,900 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.66), for a total value of £10,089 ($12,647.61). Also, insider Richard Akers acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.27) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($62,680.21). Insiders own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

