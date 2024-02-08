Redburn Atlantic Upgrades Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) to “Neutral”

Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WMG. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.24.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMG

Warner Music Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WMG opened at $36.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.28.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 150.98% and a net margin of 7.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Warner Music Group

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 869,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $28,990,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,883,578 shares in the company, valued at $62,836,162.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 73.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Music Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 219.0% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 20.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,193,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,862,000 after buying an additional 36,322 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warner Music Group

(Get Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.